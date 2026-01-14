National Police officer arrested for sexually assaulting trainee in Valencia

Ignacio Cabanes Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 12:22 Share

The police from the family and women's care unit arrested a National Police officer on Friday, 9 January, for sexually assaulting a young trainee officer during a work Christmas party. According to sources and a colleague who witnessed the incident, the man made all kinds of sexually explicit comments and then touched the woman's breasts without her consent.

The incident took place on 19 December when the trainee officer was about to leave, although the comments had started earlier, when her superior made sexual propositions and talked about her body.

"Now that you're single, what you need to do is sleep around, you look so good. If you give me 150 euros, we can go to the bathroom right now and I'll have sex with you," is one of the comments listed in the complaint.

The young woman declined his propositions. The only reason why she wasn't even firmer was out of respect for his higher position in the professional hirerachy. She had made her rejection clear.

The moment, she was saying goodbye, he made comments about her buttocks and breasts. According to the complaint, he said that "her breasts were too small" for his "taste", which was when he reached out and grabbed one of her breasts.

The assault was witnessed by a colleague who reproached and confronted him. A third police officer had to intervene to separate them. There were other witnesses at the time, some of whom were not surprised by the behaviour of their colleague, assuring the complainant that it was not the first time that he had made such comments to trainee officers.

The National Police offer relentless opposition to gender-based violence. The treatment of all suspects is the same, even if they are an officer: arrest, court and sentence.

Apology

The following day, the suspect tried calling the victim. When she did not pick up, he sent her several Whatsapp messages in which he apologised and said he was very sorry for his behaviour.

He was released with charges by the court in Valencia, which has not issued a restraining order yet.