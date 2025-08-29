Man arrested after mother recognises her daughter's alleged sexual abuser on Malaga Cercanías train

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025, 09:05 Share

A man has been arrested after a mother recognised him on a local Cercanías train service in Malaga as the alleged sexual abuser who had previously groped her daughter.

The woman spotted the man, 28 and of Arab origin with albinism, on Monday, 25 August. However, her daughter had told her about the alleged assault on a train journey between Malaga city and Pizarra a week earlier.

When the victim's mother took the same train the following Monday she saw the man. To make sure it was him, she took a photo and sent it to her daughter, who identified him. Apparently, his clothes also matched those he was wearing the day of the alleged incident.

The woman reported the man to the police, adding that he had a suspicious way of approaching young people on the train. Officers intercepted him at one of the stops in Malaga and arrested him.