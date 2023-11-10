Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More UK visitors expected on Costa del Sol but at cooler times of year
Tourism

This growing trend is expected to mean May and June will be the most popular months for Britons in the coming year

Pilar Martínez

London

Friday, 10 November 2023, 11:32

Millions of British tourists plan on travelling to the Costa del Sol next year as usual, but it might be slightly different to previous years.

During the final day of the World Travel Market in London, British tourism officials revealed new data and trends which showed more people from the UK - the biggest market for the Costa del Sol - are planning on flying off to the south of Spain in 2024 before and after the peak summer season to avoid the heat.

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), the UK's leading travel trade association, unveiled a report published recently which analyses how Britons are expected to travel over the next 12 months.

The report shows that "this year's record temperatures in popular holiday destinations from southern Spain to the Alps are causing many to reevaluate their future [holiday] strategy," Mark Tanzer, chairman of ABTA, said.

As well as issues such as the UK's struggling economy and a growing awareness of climate change and sustainability influencing people's holiday choices, the report includes the prediction that British tourists will increasingly travel outside peak summer periods.

This growing trend is expected to mean May and June will be the most popular months for Britons in the coming year. ABTA also said similar levels of tourists will travel in September and October, instead of July and August.

Data shows that 84% of Brits went on holiday last year and 52% took a trip abroad.

