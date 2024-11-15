More than 30 arrested in network that swindled eight million euros in fraudulent loans, many of them in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 15 November 2024, 12:52

The National Police force in Spain has dismantled a network that was allegedly dedicated to defrauding financial institutions by obtaining loans. Thirty-one people have been arrested and the amount defrauded is estimated at eight million euros.

The investigation began when the first complaints were received from financial institutions warning of non-payment of loans obtained by third parties, as SUR has been able to confirm.

National Police officers found that the documentation with which the loans had been obtained had been forged, and so they directed the investigation towards the persons behind them. This is how they discovered that there was in fact an organisation behind the fraudulent loans and identified the culprits, most of them living in Malaga. The police coordinated a raid in the province and in other Spanish regions to arrest them all at the same time.

Those arrested have already been brought before the courts and the ringleaders have been remanded in custody. They are initially being investigated for possible offences of forgery, fraud, money laundering and insolvency.