Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
More than 30 arrested in network that swindled eight million euros in fraudulent loans, many of them in Malaga
Crime

More than 30 arrested in network that swindled eight million euros in fraudulent loans, many of them in Malaga

National Police officers believe that the organisation falsified documents to obtain loans from financial institutions

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 15 November 2024, 12:52

The National Police force in Spain has dismantled a network that was allegedly dedicated to defrauding financial institutions by obtaining loans. Thirty-one people have been arrested and the amount defrauded is estimated at eight million euros.

The investigation began when the first complaints were received from financial institutions warning of non-payment of loans obtained by third parties, as SUR has been able to confirm.

National Police officers found that the documentation with which the loans had been obtained had been forged, and so they directed the investigation towards the persons behind them. This is how they discovered that there was in fact an organisation behind the fraudulent loans and identified the culprits, most of them living in Malaga. The police coordinated a raid in the province and in other Spanish regions to arrest them all at the same time.

Those arrested have already been brought before the courts and the ringleaders have been remanded in custody. They are initially being investigated for possible offences of forgery, fraud, money laundering and insolvency.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Video: The trail of destruction from the latest 'Dana' storm to hit Malaga province, as seen from the air
  2. 2 Hundreds of tourists evacuated as Malaga river burst its banks following latest 'Dana' storm
  3. 3 British couple left homeless after floods in Malaga destroyed the caravan they lived in
  4. 4 This is the moment a river in the Axarquía burst its banks as torrential rains continue across Malaga province
  5. 5 Torrential downpour deposits 45mm of rain in just a few minutes in upper Axarquía area of Malaga province
  6. 6 Three locations still being studied for future Costa del Sol desalination plant as draft plan deadline slips
  7. 7 What did the Costa del Sol's Neanderthals look like?
  8. 8 Spanish government attempts to claw back 5.4 million euros for Costa del Sol sewage treatment plant
  9. 9 Fuengirola Local Police incorporate hybrid off-road SUVs to fleet of patrol vehicles
  10. 10 Decapitated 'trophy' mountain goat found in Granada natural park

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish More than 30 arrested in network that swindled eight million euros in fraudulent loans, many of them in Malaga