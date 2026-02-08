Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

More rain for Malaga: a new front crosses the province on Monday

Aemet has activated a yellow warning in Ronda for rainfall of up to 60mm in 12 hours

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Sunday, 8 February 2026, 18:22

There is still more rain to come in the province of Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

After Storms Leonardo and Marta, a new front is expected to cross the province this Monday 9 February, leaving more rain from two in the morning, according to the forecast of the Spanish meteorological agency Aemet.

"In the afternoon there is a probability of post-frontal showers that may produce rainbows in some parts of the province," said weather expert José Luis Escudero.

Aemet has activated a yellow warning from midnight in the Ronda district for rainfall of up to 60mm in 12 hours. The warning will be active until 6pm and according to Aemet rainfall could exceed 80mm accumulated in 24 hours.

