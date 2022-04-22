Yellow weather alerts issued for strong gusts of wind up to 70km/h in Malaga province The probability of rain today (Friday) is 100 per cent, and it will be heavy at times, but forecasters say the situation should improve by Sunday

A powerful anticyclone will favour a trough of low pressure and rain will spread from the west of Spain across to the east today, Friday, so the weather will be unstable in Malaga province until at least Saturday afternoon, says José Luis Escudero, in his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos.

The Aemet state weather agency is predicting cloudy skies to begin with and then rain later in the day, everywhere in the province. In fact, the probability of rain is 100 per cent, and it will be more persistent in the mountains than on the coast.

Aemet says the situation will start to stabilise on Saturday afternoon, although there is still a 70% likelihood of rain from midday onwards.

Temperatures will continue to be much lower than those of Easter weekend, with a high of around 21-22C on Saturday, although they could be as low as 18C on Friday.

Yellow warning

The wind will also be making its presence felt, and a yellow warning has been issued on Friday in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce Valley, Ronda and La Axarquía for gusts of up to 70km/h between midday and midnight.

The situation is expected to improve on Sunday, when Aemet says most of Andalucía will have clear skies. There may still be some slight showers in the Bética mountains and the extreme west early in the morning. Minimum temperatures will drop in the east and the lower Guadquivir region but remain unchanged elsewhere, and the maximum temperatures will rise somewhat. The westerly wind will be strongest on the Mediterranean coast, but will diminish on Sunday afternoon.