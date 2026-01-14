Low temperatures and more rain on the way for Malaga province from Friday

Almudena Nogués Málaga Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 14:44 Share

Malaga province remains firmly in the grip of a relentless winter as consecutive wet spells continue to soak the region. Over the last 24 hours, a passing cold front delivered fresh downpours, including 20mm in Majada de las Lomas (Cortes de la Frontera), 18.8mm in the Guadiaro river, and over 12mm in Ronda.

While Wednesday and Thursday offer a brief respite, the state meteorological agency Aemet predicts that the rain will return on Friday. In Malaga city, temperatures will hover between 10°C and 18°C during this 48-hour break before a sharp shift in conditions arrives just in time for the weekend.

"New precipitation will come in from the west on Friday. From then on, a significant drop in polar air will bring winter conditions, with more extensive frosts, precipitation and snow at lower altitudes. Afterwards, we will have to pay attention to several lows that will form around us, especially one in the Mediterranean," specialised portal Meteored warned..

New precipitation will come in from the west on Friday, with winter conditions across the country

Local weather expert José Luis Escudero has the same forecast for the next few days. "With the updated precipitation models, it is very likely that a new front will leave more accumulations. It will cross us during the early hours of Friday morning and early afternoon. Then, in the afternoon-evening, it could rain again. If this happens, it could snow in Maroma and Sierra de las Nieves from 1,500 metres," he says in his blog Tormentas y rayos. "What I do guarantee is that we will once again have cold weather throughout the province of Malaga," Escudero said.

According to Aemet, temperatures will drop to 3-4C over the weekend. The coldest day will be Sunday, with 6-14C. It will be even colder in interior areas such as Ronda and Antequera, with a forecast minimum of 0C and a maximum of 10-11C.

As for the likelihood of rain, Aemet estimates a 90-100% chance of rain on Friday, especially in the first half of the day, when storms are not ruled out. Although the probability drops to 45-65%, rain is highly likely on Saturday as well. Once again, the highest probability will be in the morning, until 12pm. Rainfall is around 80% likely in Malaga city on Sunday.