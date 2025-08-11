Top chefs bring gourmet and limited edition sandwiches to Costa del Sol festival

José Carlos García Fuengirola Monday, 11 August 2025, 18:04 Share

There will be no tasting menus, just sandwiches, but their creators will be the same people who create the menus of some of the best restaurants in Malaga province. This is the first edition of Bocata Fest that, on 29 and 30 August, will take over the Marenostrum festival site in Fuengirola for the enjoyment of those who can afford a visit to its inner sanctum and those who cannot. Gourmet offerings created specifically for this event will be accompanied by examples of international street food, live music and an open-air fashion and craft market.

Anyone visiting Sohail Castle park on 29 August will be able to see Diego Gallegos, chef at the Fuengirola restaurant Sollo and holder of one Michelin star, two Repsol suns and a Michelin green star, who will be serving as guest chef with his 'Pastrami club sandwich'.

Diego René, from Malaga restaurant Beluga with one Repsol sun, will be present on both days of this first Bocata Fest. He is serving up his 'BBQ rib brioche'.

Daniel García Peinado, known as the Aove chef for his dedication to the liquid gold, is from the Bien Frito restaurant in the Fuengirola district of Los Pacos, serving up his 'Hot sandwich of sliced-and-diced meat with Canarian mojo (hot) sauce, cured cheese and mango chutney'.

There is also Mariano Rodríguez from Malaga restaurant EME de Mariano with his 'Iberian mogote sandwich' (a 'mogote' being a mound in geography, so this hot pork sandwich will stack up high).

The prestigious line-up is completed by Daniela Romero, from the Alma Playa restaurant in Rincón de la Victoria with her 'Ciabatta with pork scratchings in lard, truffle and payoyo goat cheese', Mario Céspedes from Ronda 14 in Malaga with his Argentine-style 'Criollo chorizo sandwich with green mojo sauce and red pepper sauce' and, last but not least, Reyna Traverso, from La Taquería Ensenada in La Carihuela (Torremolinos), with her Mexican-style 'Toasted bun stuffed with slow-cooked meat', a gluten-free item at this gastronomic event.

The food options are completed by international dishes such as 'Churros in carbonara sauce', 'Quesadilla packed with clay-baked game' (gluten-free), 'Guacamole with totopos', 'Tequeñísimo' and 'Arepita with shredded chicken and hot sauce ['ají']'.

For those with a sweet tooth, there will be artisan options from Yummy, an ice-cream parlour from Malaga specialising in dairy and gluten-free flavours, and Brownie & Olive, also from the Costa del Sol capital, with its brownies made with extra virgin olive oil and artisan toppings.

Live music, market and tickets

The Fundación Unicaja stage at Sohail Castle will set the rhythm for both nights of this foodie festival. On Friday 29, the group Plata y Espada will open with a live presentation of tracks from their first album. This will be followed by Adriana Rogan, finalist from the Spanish TV talent shows of La Voz and Tierra de Talento, with soul, pop and funky covers, followed by dance music from DJ Barba.

On Saturday 30 it will be the turn of the Free Soul Band, with a live performance of powerful soul and rock, then Funkorama, a band from Granada that will bid farewell to the stage by paying tribute to the golden age of the US disco scene.

In addition, the public will be able to vote for the best sandwich of the festival, take part in food raffles on social media, get a tattoo done live with La Revuelta, and enjoy an open-air fashion and craft market on the esplanade up to Sohail Castle.

The 1st Bocata Fest will be held on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 August, from 7.30pm to 2am as part of the Marenostrum Fuengirola season of events. Tickets are now on sale on the event and festival websites, with a limited package of promotional tickets available while stocks last (five euros, including IVA sales tax and fees, for each of the two days). The event is organised by Malaga-based events management agency GastronÓmico, which specialises in designing culinary experiences, and with the support of Fuengirola town hall and Malaga's provincial authority, through the 'Sabor a Málaga' brand.