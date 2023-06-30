Wyndham Grand launches residential project in Mijas The luxury development will offer 58 two and three-bedroom townhouses built to the highest technical and design specifications overlooking the renowned La Cala Resort Golf Course

SUR in English Mijas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than 100 guests, including Mijas planning councillor Laura Moreno, celebrated the launch of Idiliq Developments' latest project on the Costa del Sol - Wyndham Grand - La Cala Golf Residences on Thursday.

SUR

The luxury development will offer 58 two and three-bedroom townhouses built to the highest technical and design specifications overlooking the renowned La Cala Resort Golf Course. Located in La Cala de Mijas, the project will offer a range of possibilities: as a holiday home, as a rental investment, or as a combination of both. The development also offers luxury facilities with an onsite state-of-the-art fitness centre and a co-working area, as well as access to the facilities at Wyndham Grand Resorts.

SUR

This project is Wyndham Grand's first residential development on the Costa del Sol. In his opening speech James Lavelle, Director of Real Estate for Idiliq Group, commented: "As a renowned global hotelier, Wyndham Grand provides exceptional value to potential buyers, as evidenced by the consistent demand for properties at the nearby Wyndham Costa del Sol Resort. This new development showcases thoughtful design choices that aim to establish a new standard of luxury in the La Cala Golf area, perfectly complementing its prestigious location and the exceptional quality of its golf courses."