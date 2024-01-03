Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Work has begun on the promenade in Torreblanca. SUR.
Work to stop flooding on promenade in Fuengirola finally begins
The 7.3-million-euro Paseo Rey de España project has been demanded for many years by residents and traders in area who are regularly affected by floods caused during heavy rain

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 12:11

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the long-awaited work for the installation of a new integral sanitation system in Paseo Rey de España, Torreblanca, has finally begun. The 7.3-million-euro project, which is financed by the regional government, is intended to stop flooding in the area during times of extreme weather.

The system, which will allow rainwater to be collected more effectively, has been demanded for many years by residents and traders in the area who are regularly affected by floods caused during heavy rain.

The action was an electoral commitment of the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, in the 2019 election campaign, and the plans have finally been given the green light by the Junta de Andalucía.

“We have been working for years to improve Fuengirola's infrastructure and we have managed to eliminate all the flood black spots in our urban fabric. But the replacement of the current comprehensive sanitation and supply system was pending authorisation of the regional authorities,” Mula said.

The mayor explained that attempts were made to find temporary solutions, such as the installation of more stormwater evacuation points.

Mula said that the “paradox” of the work to prevent flooding is that it will be carried out in the midst of an extreme drought.

The town hall has announced that if it does not rain soon, it will begin to enforce scheduled water cuts throughout the municipality.

