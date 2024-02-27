Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections of the new concrete conduit. L. Cádiz
Works to renew main Costa del Sol sewer network get under way in Fuengirola
Infrastructure

The Junta de Andalucía regional government said the 7.3-million-euro project will provide a solution to “a fundamental problem along the entire coast” and will prevent spills of waste water into the sea

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 14:20

A concrete conduit two metres high by four metres wide is to be installed under the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola, which will replace the old sewer pipe that was installed in 1979. The section runs between Arroyo Pajares and Carvajal and will become the first step taken by the Junta de Andalucía towards the comprehensive renewal of the sewer network on the Costa del Sol. The regional government said the 7.3-million-euro project will provide a solution to “a fundamental problem along the entire coast”.

The poor condition of the current pipeline has resulted in waste water leaking into the sea, and the new installation will prevent this in the future. The work will also provide a solution to another long-term problem - the flooding of the promenade during inclement weather.

“The concrete structure that we are installing will allow 5,000 cubic metres of capacity to be stored, which represents a significant additional volume of water storage and water relief,” explained the regional authority’s general director of hydraulic infrastructure, Álvaro Real, who visited the work on Monday, along with minister Carmen Crespo, and the town’s mayor, Ana Mula.

The work is taking place under the Rey de España promenade.
The work is taking place under the Rey de España promenade.

“We are undertaking the third section of a very complex work, which began in September. The two final sections will be executed once the summer season ends,” Crespo said, adding that Fuengirola is a municipality with a high population, which “triples its population in the summer” and therefore needs to improve these fundamental services.

The mayor pointed out that the town has been waiting since 1991 for this work to commence, and she emphasised the complexity of the project, asking for the patience of the residents of Torreblanca, who will be affected by the work for more than a year.

