Work begins on new access road for Los Pacos health centre in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 12 January 2024, 16:24

Fuengirola town hall has begun the work to widen Calle Los Vecinos to improve access to the future Los Pacos health centre. The work consists of the creation of a new stretch of road just over 200 meters long, from Calle Mollina to Calle Aliaria, which is where the Junta de Andalucía is currently building the new health centre. The project also includes the widening of the pavement and parking spaces for 80 vehicles.

The work was visited this week by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who said, “The execution of this work will improve the road safety, and at the same time, create an important parking lot. The infrastructures we had until now were insufficient for the influx of people and traffic that is expected in a facility of this type.”

The work has a budget of 1.8 million euros and an execution period of four months.