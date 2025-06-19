Woman found dead with hammer blows and her partner discovered fatally stabbed on the Costa del Sol

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol are investigating the death of a two people in a flat in Fuengirola. According to SUR sources, the woman was allegedly killed with hammer blows to the head, while the man suffered fatal stab wounds. Although the initial hypothesis points to it being a domestic violence crime and the suicide of the alleged perpetrator, the investigations are at a very early stage.

In the absence of official identification of the bodies, and after initial investigations, the bodies are believed to be those of a 43-year-old woman of Colombian origin and her partner, a 46-year-old American man, according to various sources consulted by this newspaper.

Apparently, a friend of the woman found dead went to the National Police Station in Torremolinos on Wednesday after the woman had not been attending her regular training sessions for several days. As a result, National Police officers went to a flat in the Higuerón West residential area, where the woman had recently been staying.

On arrival at the property, the police discovered the lifeless body of the woman in the house, with obvious signs of violence, and that of a man, believed to be her partner, with signs of having his own life with a knife.

Forensic experts are still at the scene of the incident and the bodies have been transferred to Malaga for autopsy tests, which will shed more light on the case.