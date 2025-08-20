British woman arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl on the Costa del Sol

A 59-year-old British woman was arrested on the Costa del Sol on Sunday, 10 August, on suspicion that she had inappropriately touched a 14-year-old Italian girl in a sexual way. According to sources, the suspect has a long police record.

The incident happened around 11pm at the Bulevar area of La Cala in Mijas. The girl was sitting on a bench when the woman approached her, engaged her in conversation to apparently gain her trust and allegedly started to touch her intimate areas.

The girl became scared and ran to a nearby property, where she told her aunt what had happened. The relative was the one to call the police, who were mobilised to the scene. The Local Police assisted the minor and proceeded to arrest the suspect.

The minor was first taken for an assessment at a health centre and then to the Guardia Civil, where she and her family could file a police complaint.