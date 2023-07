Wildfire declared in Mijas The Junta's specialist Plan Infoca brigade has sent two helicopters and a team of around thirty firefighters to extinguish the flames

Image of the wildfire in the Entre Rios area of Mijas this Wednesday.

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca brigade has reported a wildfire in Mijas, this Wednesday afternoon (12 July), specifically in the Entre Rios area.

Infoca has mobilised around thirty firefighters to the scene of the blaze to work alongside a heavy and a light helicopter, fire engine and an environmental agent.

More to follow...