Wide range of cultural activities planned for Fuengirola throughout July

The programme, which will include exhibitions, concerts and children's entertainment, will kick-off with a free concert, which will take place on the roof of the town hall

Fuengirola will host a series of cultural activities for all audiences that will take place at various locations in the town throughout July. The agenda will include exhibitions, concerts and children’s entertainment.

The programme will get going on Thursday 6 July with a free concert by Duo Fusion, which will take place on the roof of the town hall from 9pm.

The municipal museum will present, from 7 July, the photographic exhibition, A Journey Behind the Cameras, which can be visited, from Tuesday to Sunday until 31 August.

The Casa de la Cultura will host a classical concert by Kammer Philharmonie on 11 July at 8.30pm; while the Fuengirola Municipal Band will perform three concerts in Plaza de España at 9.30pm on 4, 11 and 25 July.

Among the other activities held in the Plaza de España are a jazz recital by the Wilkinson – Gómez – Alazubhev Trio at 9.30pm on 20 July; and a children’s play (El libro de Bigotof') at 9.30pm on 24 July.

More information: www.fuengirola.es