The renovation work in Calle Reyes Católicos is almost complete. SUR
Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end

The 180,000 euro investment by the town hall involved replacing supply, sanitation and rainwater pipes

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 12:00

Fuengirola town hall is finalising the renovation work on the underground water infrastructure in Calle Reyes Católicos, in the Las Chozas neighbourhood. The work began in October and has involved replacing the pipeline network with a new one due to problems with the old system. The work took place following a residents’ meeting held before the summer, during which the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, committed to carrying out the works as soon as possible.

Mula, who visited the area on Monday, said, “The updating of public infrastructure is ongoing. In this case, we have acted on the water pipe infrastructure in Calle Reyes Católicos, which, due to their age, had several issues that affected local residents.”

The project involved replacing around 150 linear metres of supply, sanitation and rainwater pipes, specifically along the section of the road between Calle Colón and Calle Juan Sebastián Elcano.

Mula explained that the project, which had a budget of more than 180,000 euros, is funded entirely by the municipal budget.

