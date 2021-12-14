Wanted drug traffickers arrested with fake identification in Fuengirola After they refused to reveal their true identities, Local Police officers turned the pair over to the National Police, who soon discovered they were being sought by authorities abroad

Plainclothes Local Police officers have arrested two wanted drug traffickers who produced false identification documentation, after they spotted them acting suspiciously in a shopping centre on the Costa del Sol.

The intuition of the undercover officers patrolling the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola was key to the detention of the pair.

After the police tailed them around the shops, the suspects became nervous and headed to a Seat Leon that was in the car park. That was when the police pounced on them and tried to identify them. However, the pair gave the officers a driver's licence, identity cards and even health cards, which were all forged copies of official documents.

The two refused to reveal their real identities so they were both arrested and handed over to the National Police. That force soon discovered both were wanted in Italy for drug trafficking crimes.