Malaga weather rollercoaster continues with summer heat tomorrow and showers on Friday

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 15:00 Share

The weather rollercoaster typical of spring continues in Malaga province, which will experience two very different forecasts this week.

On Wednesday, the combination of an "extraordinarily warm" subtropical air mass and the arrival of a 'terral' wind will create muggy conditions. Maximum temperatures will reach 30C in some parts of the province, such as the Guadalhorce Valley (Coín and Pizarra).

"Temperatures could exceed the highest recorded between 1991 and 2020 for this time of year," Aemet (the state meteorological agency) warns. This will create "another episode of summer heat in April, following the one in 2023". That year, 29 April recorded an absolute maximum of 34.3C.

"As the weather always throws curveballs, there's a chance of a terral wind blowing in the usual areas of the province on Wednesday," Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero says.

The maximum temperature will be around 27-28C in Malaga city and 27-29C in the Antequera district. From 5pm onwards, the wind will shift to an easterly direction.

Weather change

It is, however, too early to put away your umbrellas and jackets, as the province expects another drop in maximum temperatures and even rainfall towards the end of the week.

According to Aemet, temperatures will fall from 28-30C to 25C on Thursday and even lower (between 23 and 24C) by the weekend.

It is likely that Friday will see the return of storms and showers. "On Friday and Saturday, the atmospheric situation will become unstable, with the arrival of a 'dana' (cold drop), which could generate some showers," the forecast says.

The highest probability of light showers is on Friday, reaching 80 per cent for most of the day in Malaga city. The probability remains, though lower, on Saturday, and eases towards Sunday, although this is based on Tuesday's forecast. Because this concerns a 'dana' phenomenon, it's possible that the forecast changes.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.