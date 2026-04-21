Wizz Air increases routes and seats at Malaga Airport

Pilar Martínez Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 15:06 Share

Wizz Air is consolidating connections with Malaga Airport this year, which it considers "strategic" within the Spanish network, where it operates at 16 airports.

Head of Communications at Wizz Air Andras Rado stated that in 2026 the airline will increase capacity at Malaga Airport by 25 per cent, offering two million seats to 17 cities in nine countries. "We are increasing our presence with more seats, more routes and more frequent flights," he said.

This autumn, Wizz Air adds two new connections: Malaga-Venice on 14 September and Malaga-Turin on 26 October.

Rado announced the new operations on the Costa del Sol at a meeting with representatives of the regional government, the Costa del Sol, Malaga city council and the airport.

"Malaga is a very important airport for us and for the passengers who love this destination. It's second only to Barcelona in terms of air capacity and one where we're going to grow the most. Our commitment is real. We want to increase the number of seats and connections because it plays a fundamental role in Wizz Air's strategy in Spain," Rado said.

Wizz Air launched its first flights in Katowice on 19 May 2004, 19 days after Poland and Hungary became members of the EU. It started operating at Malaga Airport in 2011. By 2025, the company had increased operations in the Costa del Sol by 17 per cent.

A key factor in the most recent increase has also been the successful winter season. "The Costa del Sol is the destination everyone chooses when it's very cold and they're looking to escape to warmer places," Rado said.

He expressed his confidence that the war in Iran will improve prospects, given that markets in the Persian Gulf have ground to a halt and countries such as Israel and Jordan have suspended air links, which will divert tourists towards Europe.

"Malaga is a very safe destination. Europeans have shifted their bookings towards Spain, Greece and Italy. Spanish destinations will benefit from the impact of this war and many more people may come," Rado said.

Regarding the current uncertainty surrounding potential fuel shortages that could lead to flight cancellations, Rado said that Wizz Air will not be among the impacted airlines. "We have kerosene reserves in both Spain and Hungary," he said.

However, he did announce that ticket prices may rise, so he encourages people to book their holidays as soon as possible, given that 40 per cent of the company's tickets "are currently under 40 euros".

The airline also announced its schedule for the 16 Spanish airports where it operates and stated that it anticipates a 34 per cent increase in air capacity, bringing its total to 9.6 million passengers on 45,000 scheduled flights across 142 routes connecting Spanish destinations with 15 countries.

Rado highlighted the company's key global figures: 500 million passengers in 2025, 1,000 routes operating in 50 countries, a fleet of 260 aircraft, 73 per cent of which feature fuel-efficient technology with a lower carbon footprint, and a fleet of 500 aircraft by 2029. They expect to carry 80 million passengers in 2026.

During the meeting, Gemma del Corral from the regional government's development department described the Costa del Sol as "the jewel in the crown" of Andalucía.

At the same time, Turismo Costa del Sol's Antonio Díaz said that Malaga Airport is on the path to keep improving air connections, to which "Wizz Air is contributing". Díaz announced that they are expecting an eight per cent increase in airline seats from the Costa del Sol in the next six months, reaching 9.6 million seats offered by airlines. "Malaga is a destination with great strength that will fly to 151 cities in the next six months. We are consolidating our position as one of the most important tourist hubs in Southern Europe," he stated.