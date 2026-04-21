Fuengirola reschedules Nordic festivities for this Saturday The initiative, which was cancelled due to adverse weather, takes place in Parque de los Deportes in Los Pacos and will combine culture, music and gastronomy

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 11:55 Share

Fuengirola has announced that the community event aimed at the local Nordic community, which was due to take place earlier this month, has been rescheduled for this Saturday 25 April.

The initiative, which was cancelled due to adverse weather, will combine culture and gastronomy, along with a programme of performances by local and Scandinavian musical groups, as well as paella and drinks available for attendees.

The announcement was made by tourism councillor José Luis Ponce, who explained that the festivities are taking place in Parque de los Deportes in Los Pacos from midday.

“Fuengirola is home to nearly ten thousand residents of Nordic origin. This event is an opportunity to showcase our cosmopolitan character and learn more about their traditions,” he said.