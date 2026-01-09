Infrastructure
Upgrades to help people take the high road
José Carlos García
Friday, 9 January 2026, 15:55
Mijas council is spending 603,343 euros on remodelling Calles Juan García Alarcón and Cueva del Agua and Callejón de los Gitanos.
The project focuses on improving accessibility to some of the steep areas found in the top part of Mijas Pueblo through new stairways. Upgrades will include separate drainage systems, new planters and repaving.
These works aim to "modernise services and pedestrian connectivity", said to the council.