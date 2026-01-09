Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Project for Callejón de los Gitanos. SUR.
Infrastructure

Upgrades to help people take the high road

The project focuses on improving accessibility to some of the steep areas found in the top part of Mijas Pueblo

José Carlos García

Friday, 9 January 2026, 15:55

Mijas council is spending 603,343 euros on remodelling Calles Juan García Alarcón and Cueva del Agua and Callejón de los Gitanos.

The project focuses on improving accessibility to some of the steep areas found in the top part of Mijas Pueblo through new stairways. Upgrades will include separate drainage systems, new planters and repaving.

These works aim to "modernise services and pedestrian connectivity", said to the council.

