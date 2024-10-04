Two-wheel challenge in aid of terminally ill Mijas resident

Tony Bryant Friday, 4 October 2024, 19:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A British motorbike enthusiast has begun an adventurous fundraising challenge on a two-wheel journey from Southport to the Costa del Sol to raise money for a friend who lives in Mijas who is suffering from terminal cancer. Graeme Thow, a 61-year-old engineer from Woolton in Liverpool in the UK, set off from Southport last Friday on a Husqvarna FE 501 off-road enduro bike to raise funds for the Ride 4 Baz challenge, a 1,600-mile journey he expects to complete this coming Sunday, 6 October.

Thow decided to undertake the challenge after hearing the shattering news that his close friend, Baz Fleming, 59, from Southport, had been diagnosed with a malignant tumour that is inoperable.

"I want to raise as much as I possibly can for a beautiful family in such a sad and difficult situation"

Fleming and his partner, Karen, and their daughter Jasmine, moved to Mijas more than 15 years ago, where they set up the Adventure Rider Centre (ARC) in Mijas, a business that offered some of the most spectacular trail riding country that Spain has to offer. Unfortunately, due to his illness, Fleming has had to close the business, which proved to be popular among hard core racers like Graham Jarvis through to adventurous trail riders like Graeme Thow.

Thow's inspiration for the initiative came after he took part in the Dave Day ride in honour of Hairy Biker Dave Myers, the television personality who died earlier this year.

"In May this year my friend was told the devastating news that he had a brain tumour. A biopsy confirmed it as a stage four glioblastoma malignant tumour that is inoperable and terminal. He is now being cared for by his loving partner and daughter, but he is weakening quickly. This situation is so difficult and heartbreaking for them and they have had to close down their business. The future is so sad and uncertain with their source of income now gone," Thow explained.

The caring biker has set a target of 5,000 pounds and, in order to hit this, he has set up a fundraising page. Thow will also post daily updates on the public Facebook group Ride4Baz .

"I am riding both on and off road from their former home town of Southport all the way to Mijas. I want to raise as much as I possibly can for a beautiful family in such a sad and difficult situation. They only have a short time left together," he said.

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Ride4Baz