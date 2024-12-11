Two municipal storage units in Mijas are still piled high with public donations for 'Dana' victims in Valencia

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 17:22

According to the information that has come to light so far, two warehouse units in Mijas are still storing tonnes of material donated by local residents to help the victims of the 'Dana' storm in Valencia. Some of this material is being kept in the town's old fire brigade building, which was the place chosen by the town hall to centralise all the donations during the days of collection immediately after the flooding catastrophe. And another part of the collection is located in the municipal depot designated for street cleaning services and waste collection, for which the PSOE political party in the municipality has attacked the PP's town mayor, Ana Mata.

Among the material located in the cleaning warehouse there are "tonnes of goods such as prams, blankets, pet food, personal hygiene and cleaning products", according to the spokesperson of the socialist party, Josele González, who added, "Many of these food items are unsealed, accessible to rodents and insects, and stored in very unhygienic conditions."

González criticised the lack of "control" over this material. "It is a municipal building that many people pass through on a daily basis. Nor do we know if there is an inventory of what is there right now, because the contents are chaotically piled up in rubbish bags and boxes."

Zoom Donations still stored in the old fire station. SUR

"The people of Mijas showed their solidarity by donating clothes, food and other basic necessities. They do not deserve to see how their sacrifice ends up forgotten in a municipal warehouse," he said.

Gonzaléz criticised the town's mayor, saying, "If you are unable to coordinate with the competent authorities to distribute this material as quickly as possible, please share it among the social groups in Mijas. What we will not allow under any circumstances is for that food to end up in a rubbish bin due to the incompetence of Ana Mata and her associates."

The PSOE also demanded that "responsibility be clarified and that those who were so quick to take opportunistic photos thanks to the solidarity of Mijas now step forward and take responsibility for this organisational disaster".

"This week"

Councillor for civil protection Francisco Jerez hit back at the complaints, stating that this material is still in Mijas because "we are coordinating with the authorities in Valencia the shipment of these products, which is expected to take place this week". At the moment, the town hall has not revealed the total amount of material that is still stored in Mijas. What they have stressed is that those items that are not sent to Valencia "will be sent to local charities, thus ensuring that they reach those who need them most".

Jerez also clarified that the waste collection shed, where part of the donations are stored, does not accumulate waste and that the material is controlled because these facilities are protected by video surveillance.

Along with this, the councillor criticised the attitude of the PSOE in Mijas, stating that "far from joining forces in times of difficulty, they continue to exploit the misfortunes of others to try to gain political advantage". For this reason, he continued, "We invite the PSOE to abandon their role as professional attackers and to act responsibly, collaborating as part of the municipal corporation that they are part of."