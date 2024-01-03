Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two men allegedly kidnapped by flatmate in Mijas claim they were held at gunpoint, gagged and threatened for 15 hours
Crime

Two men allegedly kidnapped by flatmate in Mijas claim they were held at gunpoint, gagged and threatened for 15 hours

Police have identified one suspect and arrested him but investigations are ongoing to find the other three believed to involved

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 13:04

Two men claim they were gagged, beaten and threatened at gunpoint during an alleged kidnapping ordeal that lasted 15 hours in Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

The two Columbian victims reported the crime immediately after it happened and turned up at the Guardia Civil station in Mijas with bruises and wounds on their faces and bodies. They told police they were kidnapped from their rented home by their own flatmate, a man of Spanish nationality and Moroccan origin. He allegedly acted with three other men from Colombia.

According to the victims, they were assaulted in their house and then bound hand and foot. The attackers allegedly started to beat them and threatened to shoot them. The abuse lasted for 15 hours until they allegedly fled with 2,100 pounds sterling, equivalent to about 2,400 euros. The attackers thought the two men had money, but they did not. When they realised that violence and intimidation were no longer working, they released them, according to investigators.

One arrest made

It took police about five hours to locate the roommate who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping. He was arrested at another address in Mijas.

Police raided the property and found the firearm allegedly used to threaten the victims, as well as their passports, which had been stolen by the alleged kidnappers. The investigation is still ongoing to find the other three alleged kidnappers.

