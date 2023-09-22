Two extra footbridges over A-7 to bring safer access to Fuengirola town centre Residents of both Fuengirola and Las Lagunas will benefit from the pedestrian crossings over the motorway at the Mijas road exit

More than 500 residents of Fuengirola will directly benefit from the construction of two footbridges over the A-7 motorway's Mijas road exit. They will make it safer to walk into Fuengirola town centre, as the existing walkways on the road over the motorway are considered inadequate.

Those to benefit include residents of the growing La Calerita and Las Cañadas areas, who have been demanding an alternative route to the one they have to take along Avenida Clemente Díaz. Some residents in nearby Las Lagunas, part of Mijas municipality, will also benefit.

Fuengirola council has announced the two footbridges will run parallel to the road bridge on the west and east sides and at the same height.

The plan has already been put out to public tender for an amount of close to one million euros with an estimated construction time of seven months. The council will pay for all the work itself.

"We have been working on Fuengirola becoming a fully accessible town for some years and we are getting there bit by bit, but there are still areas in which we haven't met that objective, such as Avenida Clemente Díaz, where it crosses the junction of the A-7 motorway, and where there are hardly any pavements and it is dangerous for pedestrians to walk," acknowledged the mayor, Ana Mula.

She added, "We have wanted to act here for years, but it is an area affected by the Highways department and we have had to work together with that body to be able to move the project forward."

The mayor explained that the first of the bridges, the one that will be on the west side, will be 34 metres long, while the one that will connect the pavements on the east side will be 100 metres.