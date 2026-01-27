Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Water coming out after the pipe burst in Mijas Pueblo. Fuengirola Se Queja
Mijas

Two burst pipes in Mijas Pueblo leave more than 800 people without water

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning; Acosol was able to restore the supply by around 3pm

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Mijas

Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 17:41

Two burst pipes affected water supply in Mijas early this Tuesday morning, one in Mijas Pueblo and the other in nearby Valtocado.

The most significant incident, affecting the local water mains pipe, left approximately 800 residents of the Pueblo without supply, according to Acosol water company sources, while the second incident affected around 40 people.

The faults caused a significant water leak until the supply was cut off, about five minutes later, according to Acosol, which is part of the western Costa del Sol Mancomunidad de Municipios.

Acosol workers were at the scene "from the early hours" to repair both incidents, "despite the weather conditions", which made the work more difficult. The public company completed the repair of the Valtocado breakage, resuming supply at around 1pm after work was carried out on the A-387, the road that connects Fuengirola and Alhaurín el Grande, close to the residential area.

The repair work in Valtocado.

Zoom

The repair work in Valtocado. SUR

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning; Acosol was able to restore the supply by around 3pm

The repairs in Mijas Pueblo took about two more hours; at around 3pm the Mancomunidad de Municipios was able to restore the supply to the affected homes.

Acosol has also been working this Tuesday in Fuengirola to repair an incident reported on Monday, at the river park, in this case affecting the pipe bringing water into the town. This fault has not affected the supply as this was diverted to another available pipe, according to the public company. Acosol workers were still working on the repair on Tuesday afternoon.

