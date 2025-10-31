Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two burglars arrested for breaking into Mijas house and 'brutally' beating 80-year-old woman

The perpetrators broke into the property, with the intention of stealing, by climbing over the wall

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:58

The Guardia Civil have arrested two men, 49 and 42, for reportedly breaking into elderly woman's home in Mijas and "brutally" beating her. The 80-year-old woman, who was found on the floor by her son, had serious injuries that required surgery.

The arrests were the result of the successful Operation Volcán operation. The investigation found that the men had managed to access the house by climbing over the boundary wall. Once inside, they beat the owner to force her to give them her valuable objects.

The woman, who lives alone, was left lying on the floor and unable to move or ask for help. Her son, who regularly visits her, found her the next day and immediately called the emergency services. The victim was diagnosed with cranioencephalic, facial and cervical trauma and had to undergo surgery.

As a result of the thorough investigation, the Guardia Civil located and arrested a 49-year-old man, who has already been remanded in custody. In addition, the police identified the other suspect, a 42-year-old man, who was already in prison, serving a sentence for other crimes.

