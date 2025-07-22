Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Trinidad has a home care worker for three hours a day. García
Trinidad finally gets home care assistance on the Costa del Sol after eight years of waiting

A week after SUR highlighted her case, the 99-year-old woman in Fuengirola is finally being assisted by a Junta de Andalucía care giver three hours a day

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 22 July 2025, 12:50

Trinidad Cabello still spends most of the day sitting in her armchair next to the window in her ground floor flat in the Los Boliches ... neighbourhood of Fuengirola. The 99-year-old woman looks out, even though she completely lost her sight two years ago. However, her family doesn't have to worry about her being alone any longer, as the Junta de Andalucía regional government has finally approved her application to receive daily home care assistance.

