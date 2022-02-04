Town hall promotes Fuengirola gluten-free network The initiative aims to promote specialised businesses that offer dishes and products suitable for those suffering with celiac disease, sometimes called gluten-sensitive enteropathy

Fuengirola's town hall is promoting a scheme to encourage the local hotel and catering sector to join the 'Fuengirola gluten-free' network, a project that was launched in 2015.

The initiative aims to promote specialised businesses that offer dishes and products suitable for those suffering with celiac disease, sometimes called gluten-sensitive enteropathy, and is organised in conjunction with the Association of Celiacs of Malaga (Acema).

The association, which was formed in 2008, has produced an explanatory video that offers information about gluten-free diets that contribute to improving the quality of life of the people affected, along with nutritional information related to gluten allergy.

The network, which currently has 12 registered establishments, also offers training and educational workshops that provide information and guidance on various aspects of the disease.

Councillor for Consumer Advice, Francisco José Martín, said “The town hall signed an agreement a few years ago with the Acema association so that the catering establishments of Fuengirola could become part of a network of gluten-free premises where sufferers can go with total confidence.”

Those interested in joining the network can contact ACEMA on 952006887 or 617380087, or via the website www.celiacosmalaga.es.