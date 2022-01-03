Town hall makes progress with future "commercial epicentre of new Fuengirola" The demolition of the current market, situated opposite the Cercanías train station, is planned in order to build a new one with an avant-garde appearance at a cost of more than 420,000 euros

Fuengirola Mayor Ana Mula visits the old Mercacentro on Monday to discuss the future plans of the arcade. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall is moving forward with the project of the future Mercacentro shopping arcade, which will become the "commercial epicentre and emblem of the New Fuengirola”.

The new shopping centre, which the town hall described as “an important milestone for local economic progress”, is hoped to contribute to improving the image of the town, making it more “commercially dynamic and attractive” to local businesses.

The current building, situated on the junction opposite the Cercanías train station, dates from the 1980s and has an area of 2,250 square metres. The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, explained that because the of the building’s aesthetics and characteristics, it has poor accessibility and lacks natural light. Therefore, the demolition of the current infrastructure is planned in order to build a new one.

The avant-garde design, chosen from 13 proposals submitted during a contest last year, will have two floors and is based on arches and metallic lattices, which will distribute the light and serve as an energy saving element.

Sustainable development goals

The town hall declared that the action complies with several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda, such as Sustainable Cities and Communities; affordable and non-polluting energy and economic growth, among others.

The drafting of the execution of the project, which has a budget of 429,450.18 euros, has now been put out to tender and interested companies have until 17 January to submit their proposals.

Once final approval is agreed, the work will begin “as soon as possible”.

“One of the commitments I made during the last municipal elections in May 2019 was to undertake, while always in agreement with the merchants and traders, the construction of the new building destined to become the Mercacentro,” the mayor said.