Town hall increases cleaning resources so that Fuengirola will 'continue to shine'

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 10:42

Fuengirola town hall has increased its cleaning resources with the addition of a new street sweeper, two light vans and 30 electric handcarts with separate waste collection compartments. The new equipment is aimed at improving usability for workers and efficiency in the municipal cleaning service. The total investment, partly funded by European funds and the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority, amounts to around 375,000 euros.

“Fuengirola is known for the cleanliness and order of its public spaces. Many residents are not fully aware of this, but cleanliness is one of the main aspects our visitors highlight when assessing our town as a destination and deciding to return for their holidays. This is thanks, among other things, to the significant investment effort and the outstanding work carried out by our staff. In this regard, the renewal and acquisition of equipment is an ongoing process,” explained mayor Ana Mula.

The street sweeper and one of the light vans have been financed by the provincial authority, while the other vehicle was funded through European programmes. Meanwhile, the 30 electric handcarts - costing 2,400 euros each - are part of the investment made by the company awarded the cleaning contract, as stipulated in the new agreement.

Regarding these latest utility vehicles, Mula pointed out that their electric propulsion makes them easier for staff to handle while also improving the efficiency of street cleaning operations. In addition, the new handcarts are equipped with containers for all types of waste, promoting recycling and contributing to a more sustainable collection system.

Furthermore, also with funds from the provincial authority (67,956 euros), the local council has renewed around fifteen paper and cardboard collection points within the municipality’s ecological islands.

“These initiatives show that we continue working to keep our services up to date and appropriately equipped so that Fuengirola continues to stand out and shine that to the cleanliness of its public spaces,” concluded the mayor.