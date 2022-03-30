Tickets go on sale for Sohail Jazz and World Music Experience festival The event, which is part of the Marenostrum cycle of concerts, will be held on 17 and 18 June and will present top international and national musicians

The Sohail Jazz and World Music Experience festival will return to Fuengirola this summer during the Marenostrum cycle of concerts that is staged in the grounds of the town’s castle.

Tickets for the coveted jazz event, which will take place on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June, went on sale on Monday and cost 38.50 per night and includes a compilation CD of the performing artists. Those wishing to attend both nights of the festival can purchase a single ticket for 65.00 euros.

The festival will get going on Friday when Cuban pianist Pepe Rivero and Ibizan singer Ángela Cervantes come together to offer a concert dedicated to the music of Sylvia Rexach - founder of Las Damiselas, the first combo in Puerto Rico consisting entirely of women.

This will be followed by the performance of El Cuarteto Secreto, a quartet led by the young Portuguese musician Salvador Sobral. Sobral won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 with a song written by his sister that holds the record for the highest score received in the contest.

Saturday’s instalment brings together three of the most respected national jazz musicians: Carles Benavent, Tino di Geraldo and Jorge Pardo. The trio have worked together extensively over the last twenty years and are considered pioneers in the flamenco-jazz genre.

Also on Saturday will be a performance by De Cerca, a trio that also excel in the flamenco-jazz movement. The group have produced several acclaimed albums that fuse flamenco with Latin American jazz and which demonstrate the trio’s incredible musicianship and distinctive sound.

www.marenostrumfuengirola.com