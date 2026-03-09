Tickets now available for spring fundraiser in support of Mijas animal shelter

Tony Bryant Monday, 9 March 2026, 16:34 Share

The ACE/SHIN animal shelter in Mijas hosts its annual spring fundraising dinner at the La Sierra restaurant (Cerrado del Aguila Golf Resort) in Mijas Costa on Saturday 11 April.

The event, which starts at 7pm, includes a welcome drink on arrival, a three-course dinner (vegan option available) and entertainment supplied by singer/violinist Crissie Ryan. There will also be a grand raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals.

Sponsored by The Costa Connection Magazine and Ibex Insurance, tickets cost 50 euros (ten euros of which will be donated to the charity).

Tickets are now available from the restaurant or from the Ibex insurance office in Fuengirola. Likewise, reservations, which are recommended due to limited availability, can be made by phoning 711039124 or 647647671.

The animal shelter, founded in 1999 by Fabienne Paques and her husband, is currently taking care of more than 500 canines and over 200 felines.