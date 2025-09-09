Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Three people injured, including two children, in accident that forced closure of A-7 motorway on Costa del Sol

The injured were rushed to hospital in Marbella by ambulance, while the road was closed for an hour and a half following the early morning crash near Fuengirola

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 09:28

A road traffic accident in the early hours of this Tuesday morning forced the closure of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol for an hour and a half as it passes through Fuengirola, near Sohail Castle. The accident, reported by the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre, was apparently a rear-end collision between a motorbike and a car, and left three people injured. They were a 29-year-old woman and two children aged 3 and 10. The injured were taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella but it is not yet known how serious their injuries are.

The accident happened at kilometre 1018 of the A-7 heading in the direction of Malaga at two o'clock in the morning. Firefighters from Fuengirola, Guardia Civil traffic police and 061 emergency health personnel were quickly on the scene.

As confirmed by the DGT road authority's traffic management centre, the motorway was blocked by one of the vehicles involved, forcing the road to be completely closed for an hour and a half, between 2am and 3.30am this morning.

