Three bursts in five months in same mains water supply pipeline on the Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 11:32

Last week, residents of Fuengirola and Mijas were affected by a burst water mains pipe, which left some without water for only a few hours, and others for more than a day. In all cases the supply was fully restored thanks to emergency actions by the public water company Acosol, which is responsible for managing the supply. This allowed water to be diverted to the affected areas while the fault was being repaired, which was completed on Monday.

This repair is nothing more than a patch on a pipeline considered by experts to be one of the oldest on the Costa del Sol, and which continues to cause problems at various points with bursts that lead to infrastructure damage, street flooding and disruptions to the supply. In addition to what has happened in Fuengirola and Mijas, there was a breakage and flooding in November in Calle Medina Azahara in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, and last July at another point in the same street. In all cases the affected distribution pipeline has always been the same.

In the case of Fuengirola, the incident happened in the early hours of 26 December in Calle Arquitectos, affecting the water supply in the municipality and the neighbouring area of Las Lagunas de Mijas, although the service was not completely cut off. While this was happening, a section of Calle Medina Azahara in Benalmádena remained closed, as the emergency works being carried out in this municipality following last November's breakage are still ongoing. Specifically, one of the works being carried out is the installation of a valve to manage the pressure changes which occur regularly and which, according to the technicians, are the cause of these breaks in a pipe which, as has been said, is seriously damaged.

A few months ago, Acosol announced its investment plan for the years 2025-2029. This plan envisages all kinds of interventions, including the renovation of infrastructures and facilities that were largely built between the 1970s and 1980s and which are now in a state of deterioration. Within this plan, the company has already said that the replacement of this pipe is a "priority" and that it will be one of the first works to be carried out, but for the moment there is no specific date or timeframe for this necessary complete renovation to take place.