Three eventually arrested in Mijas after fleeing from police and hitting several vehicles on A-7 motorway

Guardia Civil police officers have arrested three people who fled one of the force's traffic patrols that had stopped them at kilometre 1024 of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol.

When the officers were identifying the three occupants of the vehicle, they made their escape along the coastal road heading towards Malaga, so police put out a call to other units to intercept it, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

During their flight, the driver seriously endangered the lives of other road users, hitting several vehicles as he switched lanes at high speed, according to the force.

Eventually, the vehicle made an abrupt change of direction, left the A-7 motorway and the occupants abandoned the car to make a run for it through a residential development in Mijas, where they were finally arrested.

Once detained, the driver tried to identify himself with a false Macedonian document and was finally identified as a 26-year-old dual German/Bosnian-Herzegovinian national, who had a European arrest and surrender warrant issued by the Spanish courts for the crime of intentional homicide.

Additionally, during the search of the vehicle, various false documents were found, a driving licence and a Swiss foreign resident's card, with the photograph of the arrested person. The other two occupants of the vehicle arrested are two German brothers of Turkish descent, aged 29 and 27.

As a result, proceedings were initiated for the offences of false documentation, disobedience and serious resistance to a police officer crimes against road safety, reckless driving and damage. Those detained were handed over to the courts, who ordered the driver of the vehicle to be sent to prison without bail.