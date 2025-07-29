'Most ambitious parking plan in history of Mijas' promises up to 4,000 spaces

José Carlos García Mijas Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 17:25 Share

Mayor of Mijas Ana Mata has taken charge of the "most ambitious parking plan in the history of Mijas" - building up to 4,000 spaces and solving the eternal struggle of finding a spot to park.

The town hall has already started one of the projects - the Los Santos car park in Las Lagunas de Mijas, which currently stands at 70% completed. This car park will offer 234 spaces (190 for season ticket holders and the rest in rotation). This will be followed by the extension of the Virgen de la Peña car park in Mijas Pueblo. The town hall has been struggling with this project for years due to the historic-artistic value of the area. However, the action is now in the contracting phase. It will add another 632 parking spaces.

Mata stated that the aim is for each of the main centres - Mijas Pueblo, La Cala and Las Lagunas - to have enough parking spaces.

From 280 to 872 spots in different car parks

There are a total of six projects that the town hall has planned. All of them are in the tender stage. Each draft document will determine the final number of parking spaces for each project, but estimates range from a minimum of 280 in Las Cañadas to 872 in Avenida AMPA Las Caracolas, which is the most ambitious project.

The other four actions concern the Santana (424 spaces), Don Elías (433), La Vega (480) and La Cala (583) areas. If the drafting of the projects confirms the estimates, there will be a total of 3,938 spaces on offer across eight locations.