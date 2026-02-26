Mijas water bills to rise by 20% as plans to improve supply and sewage systems are announced

José Carlos García Mijas Thursday, 26 February 2026, 13:12 Share

After the price of water has risen only once since 2010, the residents of Mijas are now set to pay around 20 per cent more.

This is the consequence of the changes to the sewerage and drinking water supply regulations that were approved yesterday during the full council meeting, amid opposition criticism of this “rip-off”.

The increase will take effect from July in a bill that will change from quarterly to bi-monthly and will be accompanied by a plan to improve these services, which will be implemented by Acosol.

In the council session, the governing team acknowledged that the increase will be 19 per cent, estimating it at an average of two euros per month per household, and framed it as a mandatory update of prices in line with the rise in the CPI. Meanwhile, the PSOE pointed out that the water bill could rise by more than 20 per cent, as the increase would apply both to the fixed household fee and to the variable consumption charge, as well as to the sewage fee, due to the new pricing structure.

“They have modified the consumption blocks, so most water consumers who used to pay in blocks 1 and 2 will now pay in blocks 1, 2 and 3. For families and businesses with higher consumption, bills will now cover all four consumption blocks,” pointed out the leader of the Mijas Socialists, Josele González.

Clean-up and investment of 13 million in a water mains network

The town hall said that the new ordinances will come with a plan of action and improvement of the water supply and sewerage service, which includes the implementation of digitalisation through remote reading of some 15,000 meters and better attention to citizens with new facilities in Las Lagunas and Mijas Pueblo.

Additionally, the plan includes more advanced management of the sewer and storm drain network to prevent blockages, especially during the first rains; as well as the construction of a potable water pumping network to Mijas Pueblo, which will be carried out in several phases and will involve an investment of 13 million euros.