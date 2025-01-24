Town hall will build new health centre in Mijas, despite not being its responsibility

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 24 January 2025, 14:00 Compartir

Mijas town hall has announced that it will build the future health centre in the municipality, even though it is not its responsibility, but that of the regional government, the Junta de Andalucía. In this way, the council will be responsible for providing the land and also for the construction of the building.

These are the basic lines of the agreement reached between Mijas and the Andalusian government, which will be signed in the near future, as confirmed by both administrations. Few other details are known about this agreement.

The regional government said that "institutional collaboration is key in order to move forward with the drafting of projects of public interest". "There are other municipalities in the province that have promoted the construction of healthcare centres or the granting of spaces."

Mijas council explained that it has been working for some time "in close collaboration with the Junta to make progress and do so with all the guarantees, identifying a suitable plot of land that meets the needs of a municipality like Mijas". It also referred to the steps taken by the previous government team (PSOE-Cs), which in January 2023 approved a motion that established that the council would take charge of the construction of the building. The PP, which now governs in coalition with VOX and Por mi Pueblo, abstained on that agreement.

Specifically, the government at the time approved the cession of land and the construction of a hospital for Mijas, after claiming that the Junta de Andalucía had left the municipality out of its short and medium term roadmap, following the announcement of several new health infrastructures on the Costa del Sol: this did not include the Mijas hospital. And all this despite the fact that the health situation in the municipality, as indicated at the time, was "unsustainable" due to the saturation of the existing centres.

The difference now is that we no longer speak of a hospital but of a "health infrastructure" or "pioneering" health centre, as the Andalusian government delegate, Patricia Navarro, announced just a few days ago during an institutional visit to Mijas. "It will not only have primary care, but also specialised and emergency care, as well as the possibility of increasing the range of services as needs dictate over the coming years."

It is also not known whether the land where it will be located will be the same as that offered by the previous government team, specifically a plot located on the Avenida de Andalucía in Las Lagunas, since, according to the town hall, all this will be defined once the agreement is formalised.