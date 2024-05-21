Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Search for swimmer sighted off the coast of the Costa del Sol on Sunday called off
112 incident

Search for swimmer sighted off the coast of the Costa del Sol on Sunday called off

Authorities were initially alerted that a woman had gone into the sea in an area where there were rocks and that she was quite a distance from the shore. There was also a strong wind and choppy waves at the time

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 14:28

Spain's Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue service search for a woman who was reported to have got into difficulties in the sea off the coast of Fuengirola last Sunday 19 May has been called off as there has been no official report of her disappearance.

This was confirmed to Europa Press by rescue sources who pointed out the search was suspended due to no formal missing person report being filed at a police station about her disappearance. Efforts to locate the woman have proved unsuccessful.

Authorities were first alerted at about 1.30pm on Sunday that a woman had gone into the water in an area where there were rocks and that she was quite a distance from the shore. There was also a strong wind and choppy waves that day.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with the search continuing on into Monday. Rescue crews searched up and down the Costa del Sol starting from Benalmádena to the south of Fuengirola and out to sea up to five miles. Boats in the area were also alerted to keep an eye out for any clues.

