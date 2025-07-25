Mijas taxi driver's yacht found stranded in Valencia has been brought back to port

Pablo Alcaraz Friday, 25 July 2025, 10:59 | Updated 11:07h. Compartir

The mysterious disappearance of a taxi driver's sailing boat has entered a new phase following the vessel's discovery after being found stranded on the Garrofera beach in Valencia. On Wednesday morning, the 'King of Kings' entered the Náutico sailing club in Valencia. A rescue operation involving towing boats and land machines performed various steps to release the trapped vessel and return it to the sea.

How the yacht became stranded on the beach in Valencia is still under investigation. At the moment, all hypotheses remain open, including a possible robbery. The Náutico's security cameras will be key to identifying the two people who, according to the official version of maritime rescue unit, were cleaning the deck of the 'King of Kings' on the day of its disappearance. According to the owner, nobody had his permission or was authorised to carry out this activity.

Recreation of the facts

At the beginning of July, Alejandro - the boat's owner - received a call from the Real Club Náutico telling him that the Majestad la Reina regatta was going to be held, so he had to move his yacht. As he was unable to do so in person, Cervera authorised the club staff to change his location, as the keys were inside the boat.

However, on Monday 14 July, the taxi driver received a call from Spain's maritime rescue service who informed him that the boat was stranded on Garrofera beach. He immediately reported the boat as stolen to the National Police in Fuengirola.

Alejandro is both upset and surprised that whoever might have taken his boat chose his vessel, which was not in the best condition compared to other boats moored nearby. Náutico denied negligence on their part.

Alejandro purchased the boat for 30,000 euros back in January. The vessel was in a state of deterioration. After the repairs he's done in the past half a year, the owner believes that the value must have gone up to 160,000 euros. However, he estimates that another 80,000 euros would be necessary to fully return it to its optimal sailing conditions.