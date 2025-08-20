Police step up campaign against squatters in Costa del Sol town with 'rapid, firm and effective response'

José Carlos García Mijas Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 11:02 Share

Mijas Local Police have carried out up to eight actions against squatting this summer, five of them during the month of August, and the others between the end of June and July, according to data provided by the town hall. The security area of the municipal authority has intensified surveillance in scattered areas and urbanisations, especially in those where a greater risk of this illegal practice has been detected.

The last two actions took place last week, one of them in La Cala and the other one in the Miraflores area. These interventions are in addition to the three that Mijas Local Police carried out in the first week of August in just 72 hours. They were in the areas of El Faro, Miraflores and Las Lagunas, and in all five cases, police action was taken thanks to tip-offs from neighbours. The occupants left the houses voluntarily after the officers arrived, and the legitimate owners were informed of their right to file the corresponding complaint. In the case of houses whose owners live in other towns or abroad, the police recommended the installation of alarms or security cameras.

Between the end of June and during the month of July, officers in Mijas prevented three other squatting attempts. In one of them, which happened in the El Faro area, the warning came from the owner of the property, who alerted police to the presence of unauthorised persons in her home. The occupants also left the premises voluntarily.

"The Local Police are prepared to deal with these situations and provide a rapid, firm and effective response"

The first deputy mayor and councillor for security, Juan Carlos Cuevas, said that the Local Police is "perfectly prepared to deal with this type of situation and give a quick, firm and effective response". He added that squatting "cannot be normalised or tolerated". It is a practice that "harms property owners, generates insecurity and is an injustice that we will not allow in Mijas”.

Mijas Town Hall reminds residents that in the event of any suspicion of illegal occupation, they can contact the Local Police on 092, or by calling 952 46 08 08.