Ana Mula at the Cercanías station in the centre of Fuengirola. SUR
Fuengirola mayor calls for end to 'chaos' on Costa del Sol's Cercanías train line and demands more frequent services

Ana Mula has also asked central government to remove the toll toad fee on the AP-7 motorway as well as speed up plans for a new railway track serving more towns along the coast of Malaga and Cadiz provinces

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 14:09

Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula has demanded that Spain's central government adopt "urgent measures" to put an end to the continuous breakdowns and delays that affect the C1 Fuengirola-Malaga train line. Included in Mula's requests from the Ministry of Transport are the increase of train frequencies to one every ten minutes and progress the development of the coastal train project from Nerja in the east of Malaga province to Algeciras in neighbouring Cadiz province.

According to Mula, the local Cercanías commuter line is "one of the main issues" for both Fuengirola residents and visitors. Train breakdowns and delays lead to missed flights and late arrival for work and university lectures. "Sadly, we are becoming accustomed to the image of crowded platforms and people waiting for a train to arrive, as well as equally crowded carriages, in the middle of high season. This is unacceptable in a place like the Costa del Sol," she said.

For this reason, Mula insists on a decrease in waiting time, an increase in the number of trains and the extension of the night timetable until 3am during the summer, on holidays and on big event days.

No fee for using the AP-7 toll motorway

Mula has once again urged central government in Madrid to remove the toll on the AP-7 motorway to favour road mobility for Fuengirola and Costa del Sol residents and visitors. "The A-7 motorway is the most popular option for drivers and there are daily traffic jams. Offering this free road alternative to all of them would certainly reduce traffic congestion in the town and on the Costa del Sol," said Mula.

The mayor of Fuengirola stated that she has continuously made these requests, without receiving a response to the town's needs. She accused PM Pedro Sánchez of paying more attention to other parts of the country and of corruption in the government.

