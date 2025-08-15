Regional government to refurbish the fuel dock in Fuengirola port

The jetty is located near the mouth of the port and is more than 40 years old.

José Carlos García Fuengirola Friday, 15 August 2025, 13:03 Share

The Andalusian regional government is to refurbish the fuel quay in the port of Fuengirola, a facility over 40 years old that supplies both fishing and recreational fleets. The ministry of development, territorial planning and housing, through the Andalusian public ports agency (APPA), has put out to tender the repair work for this area of the port, near the harbour entrance, for 505,691 euros.

According to the department headed by councillor Rocío Díaz, the jetty has two defects. The area’s paving is cracked, and the joints between the blocks that make up the surface are open, with some of them displaced and a corner of the quay having sunk. The reason is that there is no foundation beneath the concrete blocks, which is why, according to the department of public works, its repair is “necessary” to “ensure safe working conditions”.

The work is expected to take approximately five months once it begins. The project will initially involve strengthening the dock structure by injecting material to fill the gaps between the blocks. Finally, the dock structure will be provided with a foundation through the construction of micropyles, with a depth equal to the thickness of the sand layer underlying the blocks. The project has been designed to be carried out in the “least invasive” manner possible.

Companies interested in submitting their bids may do so until 4 September at 1pm on the Andalusian administration's online platform (Sirec).

In accordance with the legal deadlines, the works cannot begin until autumn, and given the execution time, they will not be completed before March 2026, although the definitive deadlines will depend on the processing of the file and when the contract is awarded and formalised by the APPA.