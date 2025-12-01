New bus line links Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas and Marbella

Representatives from Fuengirola, Mijas and Marbella's town halls and bus operator Avanza at the launch event, led by the Junta's provincial delegate for development, María Rosa Morales.

As of 1 December, the Malaga area's metropolitan transport consortium (CTMAM) has a new bus line called M-060, connecting Fuengirola, La Cala de Mijas and Marbella. This new service, in the words of the Junta's provincial delegate for development, planning and housing, María Rosa Morales, "will significantly improve the public transport service" between these municipalities.

"This is an important commitment to improving public transport on the Costa del Sol", which will result in "a substantial service", she stated. Morales was accompanied at the launch event by town hall representatives from all three towns, as well as the managing director of CTMAM, Javier Berlanga, and director of Avanza's southern division, Rafael Durbán.

This new bus line increases the number of public transport services between Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas by 50%, as it will complement the existing M-220 Las Lagunas-Fuengirola-Marbella route. Thus, the current 64 weekday trips are now raised to 96 on the Fuengirola-La Cala de Mijas section.

The Fuengirola-Marbella route already serves 2.1 million passengers annually and, with the new line, the Fuengirola-La Cala de Mijas section goes up from 64 to 96 trips from Monday to Friday

The new bus line includes a stop in the heart of Mijas Costa, "thus enhancing the service offered to date and providing better coverage for users, especially considering the high number of passengers who travel within the consortium's catchment area," said Morales.

She also highlighted that, with the new line, the number of passengers benefiting from the Fuengirola-Marbella corridor will be at least 2.1 million passengers per year.

Still more to be done...

Fuengirola's councillor for all things mobility-related (including public transport), Isabel González, expressed her satisfaction with the launch of this new bus line, which she described as "a great advantage and a long-standing demand that has finally been met". She also praised "the commitment to an accessible, easy and comfortable transport model for all".

"La Cala is a densely populated area with many residential developments and residents are very keen on using this bus route. Promoting public transport is vital for Mijas" Juan José Torres Mijas' councillor for infrastructure

Mijas' councillor for infrastructure, Juan José Torres, emphasised the importance of the new line having a stop in La Cala de Mijas, something "so important for our municipality", he said. "It's a densely populated area of the municipality with many residential developments and residents are very keen on using this bus route. Given the huge mobility problems we have on the Costa del Sol, promoting public transport is vital for our municipality," said Torres.

Lastly, the director-general for mobility with Marbella council, Baldomero León, affirmed that, with the new line from CTMAM, "there's a growing realisation that the metropolitan area goes beyond town and city limits, encompassing the entire Costa del Sol and Marbella itself". León also expressed the town council's willingness to collaborate on further public transport initiatives.