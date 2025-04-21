Investigation suggests that car involved in fatal crash in Fuengirola was doing more than 90 km/h in 30 zone

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 21 April 2025, 11:32 Compartir

The Local Police investigation into the Fuengirola car crash, which happened on Maundy Thursday and left two people dead and 10 injured, including a baby, attributes the accident to three factors: excess speed, alcohol and lack of driving skills. Forensic officers are currently working to determine the weight that each of these factors played in the fatal outcome.

At the moment, the main question hanging over the case is the speed at which the Nissan Qashqai, the car that caused the accident, was going. The 45-year-old driver of Iranian origin has been remanded in custody since Saturday. She is accused of six offences, two of them of gross negligence manslaughter.

According to SUR sources, investigators have estimated that the vehicle was travelling at more than 90 kilometres per hour, probably between 100 and 120, although the exact figure will be determined by the expert study carried out by the Local Police. The maximum speed limit along the Fuengirola promenade is 30 kilometres per hour. If the police force estimate is confirmed, the driver would have been doing more than three times the maximum speed limit.

On the night of the casrh, the woman driver was accompanied by the owner of the car, 47. The female passenger died as a result of the incident.

As it unfolded, the driver first knocked over a lamppost, continued for some 280 metres and hit a kerb, which caused her to lose control of the car.

The Nissan Qashqai then careered towards the packed terrace of a pizzeria. The vehicle smashed into several tables, but the concrete pillar on the corner of the restaurant prevented what would have been a massacre.

After hitting the wall, the car spun out of control onto the road, hitting a 25-year-old tourist from Seville who was walking with his girlfriend. The car dragged the young man and ended up crashing into another car, occupied by a family, the members of which were also injured in the accident.

During the investigation, Local Police officers also discovered the two factors that contributed to the seriousness of the incident. They found that the driver had gone behind the wheel despite having drunk more than double the permitted alcohol level. The second factor was that the woman did not even have a driver's licence.