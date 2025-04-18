Two dead and three seriously injured in car crash on busy seafront promenade in Fuengirola

Sections
There was a serious road traffic accident on Maundy Thursday night in Fuengirola, on the Costa del Sol. According to town hall sources, the incident that resulted in two fatalities happened at around 10pm on the Paseo Marítimo seafront promenade.
In addition to the two dead, three other people were seriously injured and there were several more with minor injuries. All the injured were treated by the emergency medical services. The first images show a vehicle totally destroyed by the impact, probably caused by travelling at a high speed.
Local Police and National Police officers also attended the scene, alongside the fire brigade, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
