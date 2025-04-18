Driver of car involved in crash on Costa del Sol promenade, which left two dead and ten injured, arrested

Irene Quirante Friday, 18 April 2025, 11:21 Compartir

The driver of the car involved in the serious traffic incident that happened last night on Fuengirola's Paseo Marítimo seafront promenade has been arrested. According to municipal sources, the 45-year-old Iranian woman was under the influence of alcohol when she lost control of the car and also did not have a driver's licence. According to the latest official update, the accident left two people dead and a total of ten injured, three of who were rushed to hospital in a serious condition. The two fatalities were the 47-year-old passenger of the crashed car and a 25-year-old pedestrian from Seville, who died instantly at the scene.

The incident happened just after half past nine o'clock on Maundy Thursday in the Carvajal area of the Costa del Sol town. The emergency services received several calls in which witnesses alerted that there were several people in need of urgent assistance after a car lost control, and everything points to the fact that it happened due to it speeding.

It appears that the damaged vehicle first collided with a lamppost and then with part of the terrace of a pizzeria and another car. The 112 Andalucía emergency service call handlers immediately alerted the 061 medical services and the Local Police. The fire brigade and the National Police force were also deployed to the scene

According to the information provided by the emergency services, two people died and three others were left in a serious condition. A 47-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car involved in the accident, and a 25-year-old pedestrian died at the scene as a result of the collision.

In addition, the services transferred three men - two aged 50 and the other, 42 - to hospital in serious condition. The driver of the car and a baby were also injured.

Local Police identified the woman driving the car as a 45-year-old Iranian woman. After conducting the appropriate tests, she tested positive for alcohol, according to municipal sources. She also did not possess a driver's licence. Therefore, she was arrested for two counts of homicide due to gross negligence, serious injury due to gross negligence, and a crime against road safety.