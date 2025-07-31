Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police deployment on Tuesday, following the murder. Ñito Salas
Crime

Police investigation into double deaths uncovers clandestine tunnel in Mijas

One of the theories being considered by investigators is that the secret passageway might have be used to transfer, hide or consume narcotic substances

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 31 July 2025, 19:38

As part of the investigation into the discovery of two related deaths in the Costa del Sol municipality of Mijas, the Guardia Civil have discovered what appears to be a clandestine tunnel that might have been used by some of the local residents to transfer, hide and consume narcotic substances.

The tunnel is located in the neighbourhood's drainage system. Coincidentally, the body of Raúl Heredia - the 41-year-old man who was reported missing last week, only to be found dead on Tuesday - was discovered in an inspection chamber. It was when focusing on that location that the police found the tunnel.

The current hypothesis poses the question whether Heredia, who had a lengthy prison record, was also using the drain network for those purposes, which could also have been linked to his disappearance. Nothing can be confirmed before the autopsy results are released, as they will determine whether his death was an accident or a murder.

Heredia's body was found close to the Molinos de Viento area in Mijas on Tuesday, following an extensive deployment by air, sea and land. After the police found him, one of the deceased's sons, 23, reportedly shot Heredia's cousin, 57. The young man believed that he was responsible for his father's death.

Without confirming a hypothesis for the moment, the police said that a shop's security cameras did show Raúl with the murdered cousin on the day of the former's disappearance (Thursday, 24 July).

Raúl's son apparently sought revenge for his father's death just a few metres from the inspection chamber where the body was found. Although he initially fled the scene and hid in a house in the area, he eventually handed himself in. He was taken to the police station before being handed over to the courts.

